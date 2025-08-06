EU, Germany, FG host inaugural GET.invest Nigeria Steering Committee meeting

Nigeria Flag

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, the German Embassy, and the Federal Ministry of Power on Monday, August 4, 2025, hosted the inaugural Steering Committee meeting of GET.invest Nigeria, bringing together key national stakeholders to accelerate the country’s clean energy transition.

The meeting, co-chaired by the Federal Ministry of Power, the EU, and the German Embassy, reviewed progress, identified priorities, and adopted a roadmap to scale up clean energy deployment nationwide.

Lawrence Edeeke, Country Coordinator of GET.invest Nigeria, outlined the committee’s composition, which includes the Federal Ministry of Power, Rural Electrification Agency, EU Delegation, BMZ/German Embassy, Central Bank of Nigeria, Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Associations Alliance (REEEA), and GIZ through its Nigeria Energy Support Programme.

Deputy EU Ambassador Zissimos Vergos described GET.invest Nigeria as “an essential ecosystem to connect aspiring entrepreneurs with financiers,” saying it will help elevate Nigeria’s green economy to international prominence.

Engineer Temitope Dina, representing the Federal Ministry of Power, remarked, “We want to move from power points to power plants,” underscoring the government’s commitment to transition from pilot projects to large-scale clean energy implementation.

Johannes Lehne of the German Embassy hailed the Steering Committee’s launch as “a highly symbolic step” and a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s clean energy journey.

Prof. Magnus Oma of the Renewable Energy Alliance emphasized the need to reduce investment risks by leveraging blended finance solutions tailored to local developers.

In just nine months, GET.invest Nigeria has received nearly 90 applications from clean energy developers and selected 35 projects for technical and financial support. Through its Edge Finance initiative, it has partnered with five commercial banks—Sterling Bank, First Bank, WEMA, Fidelity, and Ecobank—exceeding its initial targets and positioning these institutions as key actors in Nigeria’s green finance landscape.

With the Steering Committee now operational, GET.invest Nigeria will provide strategic oversight, align with national energy priorities, and ensure transparent governance. The committee will convene biannually, with the next session scheduled for February 2026.

GET.invest Nigeria is positioned to act as a catalyst for systemic change—empowering developers, mobilizing finance, and driving Nigeria’s clean energy transformation.