EU-Africa relations under scrutiny as AU steps up reparations drive

By Dickson Omobola

European Parliament member, Barbara Bonte, has questioned the effectiveness of Brussels’ Africa policy, which focuses on partnership, security, sustainable development and migration.

Bonte asked the question in an inquiry submitted to the European Commission, where she demanded to know if the EU has conducted an analysis on its strategies and the steps taken to revitalise the EU-Africa partnership in a way that factors in its interest.

Observers familiar with this development, however, argue that Europe is losing its usual influence in Africa because countries in the continent no longer want to ignore the past or accept unfair relationships.

Meanwhile, the African Union, AU, has declared 2025 the “Year of Reparations and African Heritage.”

This comes after Ghana’s President, John Mahama, at the 7th AU Mid-Year Coordination, said there is a need to sustain the momentum for the realisation of reparations and also develop well-thought-through strategies to mobilise adequate resources to support its domestication.

AU’s mandate covers demands for compensation addressing profound historical and ongoing injustices, including the transatlantic slave trade, catastrophic human cost, colonialism and its consequences (exploitation, resource extraction, arbitrary borders, and institutional destruction); neocolonialism and systemic injustice (unfair global economic structures, debt burdens and continued power imbalances).