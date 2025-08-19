Etteh commiserates with Yiwatda APC chairman over mother’s death

The House of Reps member representing Eket/ONNA/Esit-Eket/Ibeno Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Okpolupm Etteh, has commiserated with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, over the death of his mother, Madam Lydia Yilwatda, who passed away at the age of 83.

In a condolence message on Monday, Etteh described the late Yilwatda matriarch as a revered community leader and devoted mother who dedicated her life to serving God and humanity.

He noted that as a committed member of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Madam Yilwatda lived a life of faith, discipline, and purpose, leaving a lasting impact on those around her.

“She was certainly committed to her endeavours and lived a spirited, graceful, and impactful life,” Etteh said.

The lawmaker urged Prof. Yilwatda and his family to find strength in the cherished memories and legacies their late mother left behind, adding that her transition should be seen not only as a moment of grief but also of thanksgiving for a life well-lived.

“As you mourn, I pray that the Almighty God grants you the fortitude and courage to bear this irreplaceable loss. May you find comfort in the indelible memories and enduring legacies she left behind,” he stated.

Etteh further reminded the bereaved family that while Madam Lydia’s passing leaves a painful void, her name and works will remain etched in the hearts of those touched by her exemplary life.