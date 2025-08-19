Ethiope East LG chairman declines party symbol at APC unity meeting

By Etop Ekanem

A planned All Progressives Congress (APC) unity meeting at Ovu Ward 5 in Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State, ended abruptly following a disagreement involving the Ethiope East Council Chairman, Mr. Augustine Ogedegbe.

The meeting, convened to foster unity and cohesion within the party ahead of the 2027 elections, reportedly hit a snag when party leader, Chief Love Ojakovo, attempted to present the party symbol (broom) to Mr. Ogedegbe, who declined to receive it.

According to party sources, the disagreement created tension among stakeholders present, leading to the sudden end of the meeting and suspension of planned activities, including the reception of new members from Ovu Ward.

Stakeholders say the incident highlights the need for improved internal reconciliation efforts to strengthen the party structure in the local government area.

Narrating events that led to the meeting, Chief Ojakovo explained that while abroad on vacation, he was informed of a planned gathering by Chief Bernard Edewor, who had been asked by party officials to reach out to APC stakeholders. Ojakovo said he had advised that due process be followed in convening such a meeting and later learned the meeting held in his absence.

He, however, reiterated his commitment to peace and reconciliation within the party, stressing that the doors remain open for dialogue and unity.