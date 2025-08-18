Esther Ijewere hosts AWA Niagara Festival 2025 in Niagara Falls

Award-winning Media Strategist, Social Impact Advocate, and founder of Women of Rubies, Esther Ijewere, hosted the AWA Niagara Festival 2025 on Saturday, August 16th and Sunday, August 17th at Niagara Falls City Hall.

The two-day festival, organized by African Women Acting (AWA), brought together attendees for a celebration of music, culture, and community. Esther guided the audience through a rich lineup of performances and activities, highlighting her passion for cultural exchange and community storytelling.

Reflecting on her experience, Esther shared: “It was truly an honor to host the AWA Niagara Festival. I loved experiencing the incredible bands from across Canada and discovering new music and cultures. AWA did a phenomenal job curating this festival, and I’m proud to have been part of a celebration that fosters joy, learning, and togetherness.”

Festival highlights included:

Curated Craft Exhibition – Showcasing local artisans and unique creations.

Global Cuisine – Food vendors offering a taste of Africa and the world.

Community Booths – Local businesses, sponsors, and organizations.

Inclusive & Welcoming – Open to all ages, nationalities, and backgrounds.

Adding her perspective, Sonia Aimy, Executive Director of AWA, said: “This festival is not just a celebration,it’s a platform for empowerment, creativity, and unity. We are proud to bring together artists, communities, and leaders to spotlight the talents of Black women and their counterparts, and to build bridges across cultures.”

With vibrant performances, artisan showcases, and global cuisine, the AWA Niagara Festival 2025 reaffirmed its place as one of the region’s most anticipated multicultural events and showcased Esther Ijewere’s growing presence as a dynamic host and advocate for cultural connection.

Esther Ijewere is a Canadian-based Media Strategist, Social Impact Advocate, and founder of Women of Rubies. Named one of Canada’s Top 100 Black Women to Watch, Esther is known for amplifying voices, empowering women, and creating platforms for inclusive storytelling.