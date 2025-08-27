Ereyitomi congratulates Deltans @34, assures of more development

Ereyitomi

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Honourable Thomas Ereyitomi JP, has felicitated Warri Federal Constituents and all Deltans as they celebrate the 34th creation of Delta State.

Rep. Ereyitomi said it’s a good thing to celebrate the creation of Delta State on August 27, 1991, and that apart from military administrations that took charge of the state for almost eight years after that, the state has witnessed massive democratic governance starting from 1999 with Chief James Onanefe Ibori, Dr. Emmanuel Ewetan Uduaghan, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and currently Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, all with development to show.

Chief Ereyitomi, Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources Training Funds, stressed that meaningful and visible development can be spotted across the health care sectors, education, infrastructure, among other critical sectors in the state.

The Warri Federal lawmaker hailed those who have contributed to the development of the state, assuring that as a federal lawmaker, he will consolidate on making laws that will attract meaningful development and investors to Warri Federal Constituency as well as Delta State.

Chief Ereyitomi commended Warri Federal Constituents for their hospitality and peaceful coexistence, urging them to remain resolute in things that will move the area forward and the state in general, as he wished Delta State more years of forward-looking achievements.