Ereyitomi celebrates Ibori at 67

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives Honourable Thomas Ereyitomi has congratulated the Former Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Chief James Onanefe Ibori on the occasion of his birthday wishing him a happy 67th hearty cheers celebration.

Ereyitomi in his congratulatory message to Former Governor Ibori said thus: “I, Hon. Chief Dr. Thomas Ereyitomi JP, the Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives and Chairman House Committee on Petroleum Resources Training Funds, wish to extend my hearty cheers to you, Your Excellency, on the occasion of your 67th birthday today, Monday, August 4, 2025.

“As the architect of modern Delta, your projects ranging from roads to Human Capital Development, iconic constructions, peace, empowerment, leader in the struggle for 13 percent derivation that has brought funds to oil producing communities through Oil producing states among others, still speak volumes of your illustriousness to the people of Delta State, Niger Delta and beyond.

“As a ranking member of the House of Representatives, on behalf of my family and the good people of Warri Federal Constituency, I celebrate you this day and wish you plentiful years of good health, strength, and continuous celebrations.

“We, the good people of Warri Federal Constituency, cherish your support and love toward the development and peace of the area during your administration.

Once again, congrats.