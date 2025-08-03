Equity, not ethnicity: Nwoko’s supporters clarify stand on Delta projects

Ned Nwoko

Supporters of Senator Ned Nwoko have responded to remarks made by one Chief Akugbe, stating that the senator’s recent comments on infrastructure priorities in Delta State are based on advocacy for equity and inclusive development, not political rivalry or ethnic bias.

In a public statement titled “Truth Is Not Calumny—It Is Courage,” Justus Okoh, Esq., a legal practitioner and commentator, clarified that Senator Nwoko’s concerns reflect his sense of responsibility and democratic engagement.

“Checks and balances are not acts of rebellion—they are part of a healthy democracy,” Okoh said, invoking Thomas Jefferson’s ideals on the role of public accountability in governance.

Responding to Chief Akugbe’s comparison of the Urhomi flyover to a proposed federal electricity project, Okoh said the debate is not about choosing one over the other, but about ensuring balanced and inclusive development across all parts of the state.

He emphasized the importance of access to reliable electricity, particularly in Delta North communities, which continue to face power supply challenges that affect healthcare, education, and small businesses.

Okoh also addressed the conversation surrounding Anioma identity and the calls for the creation of Anioma State, stating that such advocacy is grounded in constitutional rights and aspirations for fair representation, not regional division.

“Our cultural and historical identity is valid and should not be politicized,” he noted.

Okoh underscored the need for equitable distribution of infrastructure projects, urging decision-makers to ensure all regions benefit from state resources. He clarified that Senator Nwoko is not opposed to projects like the flyover but advocates for equal attention to other pressing needs such as electricity access and rural development.

Reacting to descriptions of the senator’s supporters as politically motivated, Okoh said many of them are professionals and civic-minded individuals advocating for good governance.

He cautioned against dismissing legitimate concerns as divisive or politically charged, noting that constructive criticism should be welcomed in a democratic setting.

Addressing references to power supply in Asaba, Okoh reiterated that isolated improvements in specific areas do not negate broader concerns about developmental imbalances across the state.

He encouraged a focus on inclusive policy rather than comparisons that might detract from addressing real developmental gaps.

In conclusion, Okoh reaffirmed the need for respectful public discourse and transparent governance, emphasizing that speaking up for fairness should not be misconstrued as opposition.

“Constructive criticism is a form of patriotism,” he said. “We all share the goal of building a Delta State where progress reaches every community.”