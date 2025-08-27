Equatorial Guinea president’s son convicted for selling national plane

(FILES) This file photo taken on June 24, 2013 shows Teodoro (aka Teodorin) Nguema Obiang Mongue, the son of Equatorial Guinea’s president, arriving at Malabo stadium for ceremonies to celebrate his 41st birthday. Obiang will go on trial in a Paris court on January 2, 2017 in a case of “ill-gotten gains”. / AFP PHOTO / JEROME LEROY

A court in Equatorial Guinea convicted a son of the country’s president for illegally selling off a plane belonging to the national airline, a court official said.

The judge ruled on Tuesday that Ruslan Obiang Nsue, one of the sons of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, must serve six years in jail unless he compensates the state for the missing aircraft, supreme court press director Hilario Mitogo told reporters in a WhatsApp message.

The court convicted Obiang Nsue, 50, a former director of national carrier Ceiba Intercontinental, of selling the ATR 72-500 plane to a Spanish company and pocketing the cash.

He was placed under house arrest in 2023 on the order of his half-brother, the country’s vice-president Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue — also a son of the president.

Mitogo said the court ruled that Obiang Nsue could avoid jail if he paid around $255,000 to the airline, along with damages and a fine to the state.

The court acquitted him on separate charges of embezzlement and abuse of office.

Obiang Nsue has also served as secretary of state for sports and youth in the oil-rich central African state, ruled for the past 46 years by his father, 83.

In a separate case targeting his half-brother, a French court handed Obiang Mangue a suspended jail sentence and a $35-million fine in July 2021 after convicting him of embezzling public funds.