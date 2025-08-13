EPL: 4 dark horses that could crash into the top four in the new season

By Patrick Igwe

The English Premier League, EPL top four has long been dominated by the same heavy hitters, the “top guns” as some call them. But every now and then, a bold outsider muscles their way in.

That unpredictability is one of the reasons the EPL is considered one of the best leagues in the world, if not the best. No team can truly be written off or considered too small to contend for the top spots.

Four clubs stand out this season, each with the potential to disrupt the established order. Some have already shown they belong in the conversation, while others are quietly preparing to spring a surprise.

And yes, you could argue Manchester United deserve to be in this conversation. But let’s face it, they are in a tricky spot. On paper, United remain one of the “big guns” of English football, with a global fan base and a trophy cabinet most clubs can only dream of. In reality, their recent league performances have not consistently matched that status.

If we are talking about true dark horses, United do not quite fit the bill. They are not outsiders to the top-four race; they are expected, if not required, to challenge for those spots every season. The problem is, they have been more unpredictable than dominant. Some seasons they push into the Champions League places, others they slip out and frustrate fans. Including them here would be like calling Real Madrid a surprise contender for La Liga. It just does not feel right.

With that settled, let us dive into four genuine dark horses who, if the previous EPL top four clubs stumble, are ready to swoop in.

1. Chelsea

It is hard to call Chelsea a dark horse given their spending power and history of European success. But their current rise feels less like financial firepower and more like a genuine football project.

Despite their stature, Chelsea’s recent league form has been inconsistent enough that few expect them to stroll into the top four. In rebuild mode with a young squad, they have had seasons where mid-table was not far off, making them the perfect “outsider from within.” Big enough to surprise, but not generally expected to dominate.

Enzo Maresca’s tactical overhaul has given this squad both purpose and direction. Fresh off a European trophy and a Club World Cup win, Chelsea seem to have found the right balance between flair and structure. At roughly a 40 percent likelihood for a top-four finish, they might just convert promise into a proper return to the elite. The signing of 23-year-old Brazilian striker João Pedro is a major boost. He is already off the mark with goals, adding more firepower to an already potent attack.

2. Aston Villa

Unai Emery has turned Villa Park into a fortress and his team into one no one wants to face. Last season, they did not just reach the Champions League, they thrived in it, making the quarter-finals and dispatching Atlético Madrid along the way.

Emery’s tactical discipline, clever squad rotation, and depth mean Villa are no one-season wonder. With Opta giving them a 30 percent chance of finishing in the top four, they are less underdogs and more wolves hiding in plain sight.

3. Newcastle United

If there is one phrase for Newcastle, it is “consistency in the chaos.” Despite off-field turbulence, from transfer sagas to boardroom shifts, Eddie Howe has kept things steady on the pitch.

The Magpies’ core remains intact, strengthened by smart signings like Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale, and Malick Thiaw. They have the physicality, pressing intensity, and defensive solidity to grind out results when others falter. With a near-30 percent top-four probability, one good run of form could turn them into serious contenders.

4. Crystal Palace – The Quiet Threat

Crystal Palace may not feature in many Champions League predictions, and that is exactly why they could sneak in. Last season’s FA Cup win and strong league finish have injected belief into Selhurst Park.

With no European commitments, Palace can channel all their energy into the league. Opta rates their chances at 21 percent, but football is not played on spreadsheets. Momentum, chemistry, and a fearless mindset can go a long way.

