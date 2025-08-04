Ephraim Schools Celebrate Robotics and Coding Victories on the Pan-African Stage

Lagos, Nigeria — It’s a winning streak for Ephraim Schools as their students shine in two major tech competitions, bringing home trophies and national pride.

The spotlight first turned to Ephraim after their students emerged victorious at the Battle of the Bots — a robotics competition that tested creativity, engineering, and teamwork. The young tech minds wowed judges and spectators with their innovation and problem-solving skills, ultimately clinching the trophy.

Shortly after that, another group of students from the school — The Green Gamers — made headlines again by emerging winners again in the prestigious Coderina Pan-African Code Challenge. Their project stood out for its creativity and focus on real-world impact, combining storytelling, sustainability, and programming into a powerful solution.

These back-to-back wins further affirm Ephraim’s growing reputation for excellence in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education.

“We’re so proud of our students’ brilliance and dedication,” said a school representative. “These wins are not just about trophies — they reflect the future we’re building in our classrooms every day.”

With a strong commitment to innovation and hands-on learning, Ephraim Schools continue to set the pace in grooming the next generation of tech leaders and problem solvers.