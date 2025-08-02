Enugu North Council chair, Onoh leads grassroots sanitation reform drive

By Joseph Erunke

In a bold move to improve public health and sanitation, the Chairman of Enugu North Local Government Area, Dr. Ibenaku Onoh, has launched a comprehensive grassroots sanitation reform campaign aimed at achieving Open Defecation Free (ODF) status for the area.

The campaign, which spanned five strategic wards—Ogbete East, Ogbete West, New Haven, Independence Layout, and Pottery—was conducted in collaboration with the Enugu State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (EN-RUWASSA) and the Enugu State Water Corporation. The initiative focused on community sensitization, the promotion of low-cost toilet solutions, and advocacy for household-level sanitation compliance.

“We’re not just campaigning for clean environments—we’re championing a shift in daily habits that preserve health and dignity across Enugu North LGA,” Dr. Onoh said during the outreach.

The campaign featured door-to-door outreach and live demonstrations, coordinated by Mrs. Adaora Oji-Ngwu, Senior Special Assistant on WASH for Enugu North LGA. Residents received practical training on safe sanitation practices, toilet maintenance, and the dangers of unsafe waste disposal.

Local communities were encouraged to take ownership of sanitation efforts, with a warning that enforcement mechanisms will soon be activated in areas that fail to comply with sanitation standards.

One of the highlights of the campaign was the introduction of affordable toilet options such as the Satopan and Sato stool—innovative, low-cost solutions designed for easy adoption by low-income households. Mrs. Serah Chioma Agbo of EN-RUWASSA led training sessions on installation and usage, while Mrs. Faith Odo, Head of the LGA’s WASH Department, provided policy guidance and technical oversight.

“This accessibility-first approach ensures that every household in Enugu North has a pathway to dignified, safe sanitation—regardless of income level,” Dr. Onoh added.

The initiative aligns with Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah’s broader vision for an ODF-compliant Enugu State. By tackling sanitation challenges at the grassroots level, Enugu North LGA is playing a critical role in advancing the state’s health and development agenda.

“An ODF Enugu North is not a dream—it is a target we are working toward daily, in full alignment with the governor’s vision,” Dr. Onoh affirmed.

Although water infrastructure development is ongoing in some communities, Dr. Onoh emphasized that behavior change around sanitation is even more critical to achieving lasting impact.

Supporting the campaign, Mr. Ogbu Godwin of the Enugu State Water Corporation reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding water access as a complementary strategy to sanitation and hygiene education.

Under Dr. Onoh’s leadership, Enugu North is emerging as a model for proactive, community-driven sanitation reform. With a focus on local ownership, strategic partnerships, and inclusive solutions, the LGA is setting a new standard for effective grassroots governance.

“As the movement for ODF status gains momentum, Enugu North continues to lead the way—one ward, one household, and one solution at a time,” Dr. Onoh concluded.