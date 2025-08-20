Enugu LG boss suspends masquerade activities over reported violence

By Alumona Ukwueze

NSUKKA — The Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area in Enugu State, Barr. Ferdinand Ukwueze, has announced the suspension of all Akatakpa masquerade activities in Iheakpu-Awka community for the remainder of 2025.

The decision comes after a reported incident on Monday, August 18, in Ezzi community, where a commuter from Kogi State was allegedly assaulted during a masquerade procession and subsequently hospitalized.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Barr. Ukwueze said the suspension was implemented after consultations with security agencies and traditional leaders. He emphasized that the move aims to prevent cultural practices from being exploited in ways that may compromise public safety or order.

He warned that any Akatakpa masquerade found operating in violation of the suspension would face appropriate legal action. Security personnel have been directed to enforce the directive across the affected areas.

While reaffirming the council’s respect for cultural traditions, Ukwueze maintained that such heritage must not be associated with violence, intimidation, or violations of human rights.

“Our culture must be a source of unity and pride, not fear or disorder,” he said. “We are committed to preserving our traditions in ways that promote peace and respect for all.”