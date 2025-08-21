Enugu career fair creates job opportunities for young Nigerians, persons with disabilities

By Etop Ekanem

The Enugu Career Fair, hosted by Jobberman Nigeria in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, has successfully connected young jobseekers with employers, equipping them with practical insights to advance their careers. The event demonstrated inclusive hiring practices, with jobseekers securing employment offers on the spot.

One notable success story is Agatha, a visually impaired young woman who secured employment at the event. Despite initial skepticism, Agatha’s life was transformed when her resume was reviewed, and she received a job offer. Her story highlights the impact of the fair in creating opportunities for young Nigerians, including persons with disabilities.

In his welcome address, Innih Ikhide, Head of Youth Engagement and Learning at Jobberman Nigeria, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to empowering Nigerian youths with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive in the labour market.

“At Jobberman, we believe that there’s talent everywhere, and Enugu is also a state that has a high percentage of youth’s population. Enugu State is also a home for vibrant people,” he said.

“Jobberman Enugu career fair in partnership with Mastercard Foundation provided that platform and provide that reach whereby young people in Enugu State can access opportunity to work and also opportunities to dignify their total work.”

Delivering the keynote address on the theme: “Advancing Your Career Path: Connecting Skills to Opportunity,” Francis Uka, General Manager of 100.3 Udoka FM and Chairman, CIPM Enugu Chapter, urged young professionals to combine technical expertise with strong soft skills, adaptability, and entrepreneurial thinking.

“We live in a digital world, and one of the things that they have to do is to leverage the Internet, technology, and artificial intelligence. It means that average prospective employees have to have a strong social media presence where they are intentional about the content that they put out on their various social media platforms,” he said

Mr. Umunna Chuka, State Controller, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, highlighted the government’s support for initiatives that create inclusive pathways to employment and entrepreneurship.

The career fair featured a comprehensive programme including an insightful panel session where experts shared strategies for navigating today’s workforce, followed by a job-matching session where participants had the chance to interview directly with employers. Several jobseekers secured employment offers on the spot, demonstrating the fair’s tangible impact.