Entrepreneur identifies challenges discouraging Nigerians in diaspora from investing in Nigeria

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A Canadian-based Nigerian entrepreneur, Mr. Oluwafemi Ayeyemi has identified some of the challenges that discouraged Nigerians in diaspora from investing in the country.

According to Ayeyemi, who bared his mind while conducting journalists round his ongoing N3bn hotel projects in Obada-Oko area of Abeokuta, highlighted some of the challenges to include lack of social amenities, insecurity, multi-tax system, as well as epileptic power supply

He called on both state and federal governments to tackle the challenges as part of strategies to lure Nigerians in diaspora to invest in the nation’s economy.

According to him, the over N3 billion hospitality project, which is scheduled for commissioning in November 2025, is poised to significantly boost economic activity in the area and contribute to the transformation of the state’s tourism and hospitality landscape.

He however noted that despite these challenges, there is a strong need for Nigerians in diaspora to join forces with the government in developing the country, particularly in the area of poverty reduction and job creation.

Ayeyemi explained that he actually started the project in 2017 and it was to complement the efforts of the government in job creation and poverty reduction.

He added that over 300 workers are currently working on the site and that by October, when the project which is currently 80% completed will be inaugurated, nothing less than 100 people will be gainfully employed.

Ayeyemi explained, ” the project started around 2017 and it is about complementing efforts of government through jobs creation and beat the poverty challenge.

“As an entrepreneur based in Canada, there is no doubt that Nigeria boasts of immense opportunities that could be tapped for investment, but the challenges of infrastructural deficit, insecurity, multi-tax system and poor power supply, among others are some of those things discouraging people in the diaspora from investing in the country.

“I plead with the government to tackle this challenges with all seriousness that they deserves, because this country is our home and there is no place like home. We are also ready to do our bit to keep supporting the government to do so much more for the people”.

He also called on fellow Nigerians in the diaspora to return home and support development efforts, stressing that government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility of nation building.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to our people abroad to come home and develop this country. We can not leave the development of this country to the government alone. The government should also encourage us by providing the necessary basic amenities for businesses to thrive.”

Ayeyemi while commending Governor Dapo Abiodun for his modest achievements in uplifting the welfare of the residents of the state, also appealed the governor to assist in fixing the less than 2km road, which leads to the hotel as it will help boost business ventures along the corrido