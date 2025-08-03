‘Entire nation behind you’ — Tinubu charges D’Tigress ahead of Afrobasket final

President Bola Tinubu has hailed Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, for their exceptional performance at the 2025 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket, as the team prepares to face Mali in the final on Sunday.

D’Tigress sealed their place in the final after a hard-fought 75-68 victory over Senegal in the semi-final on Saturday at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan.

The win moves Nigeria one step closer to making history as the first country to win five consecutive Women’s Afrobasket titles.

In a statement of support ahead of the final, President Tinubu praised the team’s discipline and national representation.

I salute the incredible discipline, focus, and team spirit of D’Tigress at this year’s AfroBasket tournament.



They have not only carried our flag high but earned global respect for Nigerian excellence, our players and team officials.



“I salute the incredible discipline, focus, and team spirit of D’Tigress at this year’s AfroBasket tournament,” the President said. “They have not only carried our flag high but earned global respect for Nigerian excellence, our players and team officials.”

He also lauded the efforts of Head Coach Rena Wakama, who has led the team with distinction as Nigeria’s first female coach at the helm of the national side.

“A special commendation to Coach Rena Wakama, our first female Head Coach, whose leadership and experience—both on the court and now from the bench—continue to inspire D’Tigress to new heights in this highly competitive sport,” Tinubu said.

As the team prepares for the decisive final against Mali, the President expressed his confidence in their ability to defend the title once again.

“The entire nation is behind you as you go for the 5th straight title. #MissionV,” he added.

The final showdown between Nigeria and Mali is scheduled for Sunday, with D’Tigress aiming to cement their dominance in African women’s basketball history.

