Entertainment exec, Dami Adenuga honored for outstanding impact

Nigerian entertainment executive and PR strategist, Dami Adenuga, has been honoured by the City of Brampton, Canada, for his outstanding contributions to the Nigerian community in the nation.

The Certificate of Recognition which was signed and presented by the City of Brampton’s Mayor, Patrick Brown, at the City Hall on August 9, 2025 commended Adenuga’s dedication, leadership, and commitment to uplifting others.

“Your efforts have made a lasting impact and continue to inspire those around you. Your work has not only impacted individuals and families within the Nigerian community, but has also enriched the broader social fabric of our society”, the certificate partly read.

Adenuga, founder of DAW Empire, has built an impressive career at the intersection of entertainment, public relations, brand, talent and event management.

He has worked with some of Nigeria’s biggest Afrobeats stars, helping to shape global campaigns, manage brand collaborations, and amplify African music to audiences across North America, Europe, and beyond.

In addition to his work in music, Adenuga has been a key partner in several high-profile cultural projects and international festivals that showcase African creativity, from music showcases to diaspora-led community initiatives. His PR expertise has made him a sought-after figure for global brands seeking to connect authentically with African audiences.

He is also recognised for mentoring young creatives and providing platforms for emerging talent, leveraging his network to create opportunities that might otherwise be out of reach. His consistent contributions to promoting unity, cultural pride, and cross-border collaborations have positioned him as a cultural bridge-builder and a respected voice in the industry.

Therefore, the City of Brampton’s honour adds to Adenuga’s growing list of recognitions, underscoring his influence as both a cultural ambassador and a strategic force in the global entertainment and PR space.