Engage local contractors for Lagos Airport perimeter fencing, MAN urges FG

By Yinka Kolawole

In furtherance of its ‘Nigeria First’ policy, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, has called on the federal government to engage local contractors to handle the planned perimeter fencing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

Director General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who made the call in a statement yesterday, said: “It has become a matter of national interest for the contractor handling the project to ensure strict adherence to the Executive Orders 003, 005 and the imperatives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Nigeria First Policy.

“In particular, we strongly maintain that, in considering the procurement of Clear Vu fencing, indigenous manufacturers should be given priority consideration and it should not be purchased from outside Nigeria.

“While we acknowledge the competence of the foreign manufacturer, MAN emphasises that Nigerian companies have the proven capacity and technical expertise to produce fencing materials of equal, if not superior quality that meets international standards.

“Importing fencing materials for this project would not only undermine this policy, but also deprive Nigeria of critical benefits, such as job creation for Nigerian youth and skilled workers; foreign exchange savings; increased tax revenues and government earnings through local production; and strengthened industrial base and security through self-reliance.”

The MAN DG said the Lagos Airport fencing project presented a clear chance to demonstrate that the ‘’Nigeria First’ policy is not just an aspiration, but an intentional policy of government that will be matched with unfettered implementation.

“It is not a call to influence the award of the contract, but a patriotic appeal to align procurement decisions with national interest for the collective benefit of our economy and well being of the people.”