Energy Centre hails NUPRC boss over N5.21trn mid-year revenue

The NUPRC boss, Gbenga Komolafe.

The Energy Policy Advancement Centre (EPAC) has commended the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for generating N5.21 trillion in the first half of 2025, describing the feat as evidence of strategic revenue management in the oil and gas sector.

In a statement signed by its Director-General, Dr. Ibrahim Musa, EPAC said the mid-year performance under NUPRC Chief Executive Gbenga Komolafe “demonstrates what is possible when regulation is combined with foresight, accountability, and determination.”

Figures from the commission’s latest report to the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) showed the January–June 2025 earnings represent 42.7 per cent of the record N12.2 trillion revenue achieved in the entire 2024 fiscal year. The inflows came from royalties, gas sales, flared gas penalties, and joint venture proceeds.

EPAC noted that the performance came despite global oil market volatility and domestic production challenges, adding that it strengthens Nigeria’s fiscal position at a time of significant budgetary demands.

“NUPRC has shown that with deliberate strategies and a results-oriented approach, Nigeria can unlock more value from its upstream petroleum sector. This is not just about impressive figures, it is about building the confidence that our institutions can deliver on ambitious national targets,” Musa said.

The report indicated that the commission’s earnings included N1.04 trillion from Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) joint venture and production sharing contract royalty receivables, and N315.93 billion from Project Gazelle receipts in January and March 2025. It also highlighted that NNPCL’s JV royalty receivables from October 2022 to June 2025 amounted to N6.60 trillion, reflecting the impact of delayed remittances.

Musa also praised NUPRC’s debt recovery drive, which yielded $459,226 from outstanding obligations — part of a cumulative $1.436 billion owed from crude oil lifting contracts.

“Debt recovery may not attract headlines, but it is the backbone of fiscal discipline. Every dollar recovered is a step towards stabilising government finances and strengthening our economic resilience. The NUPRC’s persistence in this regard is commendable,” he said.

The Federal Government has tasked the commission with raising N15 trillion in 2025. EPAC noted that the mid-year figure represents 34.7 per cent of this target, but the pace of achievement, arrears recovery, and potential production boosts suggest the goal is attainable.

“NUPRC has moved beyond passive regulation to active value generation. This is the kind of institutional energy Nigeria needs — one that does not see targets as threats but as opportunities to innovate and excel,” Musa said.

