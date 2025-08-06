EndSARS movement made me innovative – Techpreneur, Quadri Akande

Nigeria’s unstable economy may have affected businesses but it has also pushed many to think outside the box.

Founder and CEO of Kloza, Quadri Akande, is listed among the great thinkers whom Nigeria’s turn of events has spured into action to make a change.

Quadri Akande in a recent media chat decided its time to let the public understand the objectives behind Kloza platform, a collaboration platform built for African talents and startups, which he established few months after EndSARS protest.

“Kloza is a collaboration platform built for African talents and startups. It is a place where ideas do not simply live but actually thrive. I imagined a product designer in Nairobi sharing an idea and getting authentic, contextual feedback from a peer in Nigeria. I saw that idea then growing into a working product through a team formed by Kollab, perhaps uniting a software engineer in Ghana and a video editor in South Africa. That is what we built Kloza to do. Our platform is intentionally simple, intuitive, and human-centered,” Akande explained.

Every innovation starts with a spark, and for Akande, that spark lit up during the EndSARS protests. It was a time when a local fight for justice in Nigeria transformed into a global conversation, powered by young Africans who connected and amplified their voices using tools that were never originally built with Nigerians in mind.

“Watching that unfold was powerful, but it left me with a lingering question: if we could use these foreign tools to rally the world around our pain, then why couldn’t we build tools of our own to amplify our potential? That was the moment Kloza was born in my heart.”

“As a Nigerian with a background in software and solutions engineering, I have always been aware of how powerful technology can be when it bridges gaps. But again and again, I saw a painful pattern: brilliant ideas all over Africa dying in isolation because their creators were building alone, unable to connect with the right partners, feedback, or supporters. The EndSARS protests made that even clearer to me, highlighting that our potential is truly limitless once we learn to collaborate,” he noted.

Akande stated that across the African continent, There are so many leaders and institutions working tirelessly to break down fragmentation and unlock true economic growth.

At Kloza, we share that mission. We believe Africa does not lack talent; it simply lacks the infrastructure to transform potential into consistent progress. We are working to build those bridges every single day.

Therefore, the main objective of Kloza platform is to connect talents, startups, and communities across national and regional lines, addressing the isolation and lack of access that have held so many back.

Speaking further, Quadri Akande says Kloza is already making those connections happen. “We are linking product designers in Nairobi with engineers in Accra, founders in Lagos with video editors in Cape Town. We are building real bridges that allow Africans to co-create, instead of waiting for the world to pick us. Our community is over 8,000 strong across Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, and Cameroon, and these innovators are no longer waiting to be discovered; they are choosing to build the future together.”

Looking at the way forward, Akande states that there is still so much more to do. “By the end of 2025, our dream is to make collaboration across African borders feel as natural and frictionless as sending a simple message.

“We are aiming to reach more than 100,000 active builders collaborating across the continent. We are launching AI-powered tools that will help match ideas with the right talents automatically, so dreams can move faster. We are working on partnerships with accelerators, venture capital groups, and talent communities to drive even deeper collaboration. We also want to meet the next generation where they are, so we plan to roll out a Kloza African University Tour, starting in Nigeria, visiting over 20 schools, and connecting with more than 50,000 students to inspire them to believe that they can build the future too.”

There are already so many moments the thinker is proud of. Kloza has been featured at Swish Fusion, have partnered with Founders Friday Kano and STEMLabs, and we have seen more than 100 ideas evolve inside Idea Bank, with over 65 of them actually brought to life through Kollab.

“We are talking to accelerators and VCs across Africa and the United States because we know that when the ecosystem is connected, everyone wins,” he said