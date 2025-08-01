EndBadGovernance protests: No justice for victims of police brutality one year after —AI

File: People protest against hardship on the street of Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Thousands of mostly young people poured onto the streets across Nigeria on Thursday as they protested against the country’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse some of the protesters in the capital, Abuja. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Amnesty International, said, yesterday, that one year after the police used lethal force and carried out mass arbitrary arrests of peaceful #Endbadgovernance protesters, the Nigerian authorities have failed to ensure justice for victims and survivors, while the police bizarrely continue to deny strong allegations of extrajudicial execution, torture and unlawful arrests of the protesters.

Amnesty said its investigation found that the Nigerian police killed no fewer than 24 people between August 1-10, 2024, in Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Borno, Niger and Kaduna states.

It further said several peaceful protesters have been convicted in sham trials based on bogus charges, while trials continue in Abuja, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina and Kaduna states.

Isa Sanusi, Director Amnesty International Nigeria, said: “A year on, despite the gravity of these human rights violations, not a single member of the security forces has been prosecuted, as accountability remains elusive for the 24 peaceful protesters killed in Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Borno, Niger and Kaduna states. Those behind these atrocities must be held to account.”

He noted that in all cases, the victims were shot by the police, firing live ammunition at close range, often at the head or torso, suggesting that officers were shooting to kill.

“Two survivors suffered injuries after being shot by police in the arm and legs, others were suffocated by the indiscriminate use of tear gas. While in detention some of the protesters were tortured and punished with starvation that led to the collapse of minors facing trial before Federal High Court Abuja on November 1, 2024.

“The Nigerian authorities are yet to take appropriate and effective measures to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, including by ending the killing, intimidation and harassment of protesters, arbitrary arrests and detention, and mass surveillance especially in the context of protests,” he added.

He further noted that the Nigerian authorities pressed on with all charges brought against #EndBadGovernance protesters despite overwhelming evidence that they did not break any law.

According to Amnesty, “In Maiduguri, Borno State, #EndBadGovernance protesters, Mohammed Ali, Mohammed Gajimi (alias Bakura) ‘17’, Muhammed Mustapha (alias Gudusu) ’14’, Muhammed Mustapha (alias Abbas) ’15’, Muhammed Kyaria (alias Mome), Muhammed Bukar (alias Awana), and Ibrahim Muhammed (alias Babayo) have been convicted and sentenced ranging from community services and caning for the children to five years imprisonment for the adults. “This followed a sham trial on bogus and frivolous charges of “form[ing] a group named ‘Zanga Zanga’ Group (or Protest Group} on WhatsApp to take up arms against the Government” and “agreeing to take up arms against the Government.

“In Abuja Federal Capital Territory, #EndBadGovernance protesters, Michael Adaramoye (aka Lenin), Adeyemi Abayomi (aka Yomi), Suleman Yakubu, Opaluwa Eleojo (aka Bob-Simon), Angel Innocent (aka Loveth), Buhari Lawal, Mosi Sodiq, Bashir Bello (aka Murtala), Nurudeen Khamis, Abdulsalam Zubairu, and Daniel Akande continue to face sham trial in a Federal High Court, Abuja.

“The charges include “levy[ing] war against the state in order to intimidate or overawe the president and governors to change policies,” “using WhatsApp group chats,” “inciting to mutiny,” “chanting ‘Tinubu must go’, calling on the military to take over government from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” and “intent to destabilize Nigeria by inciting public disturbance while carrying placards with the inscription ‘end bad government.”

“What happened in some parts of Nigeria from August 1-10, 2024, is a clear demonstration of Nigerian government’s utter disregard for human rights. Failing to hold the police to account for the horrific attacks on #Endbadgovernance protesters will only encourage the Nigeria’s security forces to unlawfully continue using firearms as tactical tool for the management of demonstrations,” said Sanusi.