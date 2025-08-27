Emmanuel Osoteku appointed CEO of BRG Academy



Vista Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Dr. Emmanuel Osoteku as the Chief Executive Officer of BRG Academy Ltd, its subsidiary focused on real estate education, capacity building, and professional development.

The announcement followed the formal inauguration of a new Board of Directors and the unification of nine subsidiaries under one group.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Emmanuel Osoteku to the Vista leadership team as CEO of BRG Academy. Education is the foundation of every thriving industry. With Dr. Osoteku’s visionary leadership, we are confident that BRG Academy will not only raise the bar for real estate education but will also produce industry leaders equipped for the demands of a fast-evolving sector,” said Dr. Tony Kolawole Aspire, Group Chief Executive Officer, Vista Holdings Aspire.

As CEO of BRG Academy Ltd, Aspire added, “Dr. Osoteku will lead the Academy’s mission to empower a new generation of real estate professionals through high-quality education, industry certifications, thought leadership, and hands-on training. The Academy serves as the learning and development hub of the Billionaire Realtors Group (BRG) and plays a central role in building capacity within the real estate ecosystem across Nigeria and the diaspora.”

“I am honoured to lead BRG Academy at this pivotal time,” said Dr. Osoteku.

“My passion lies in equipping professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to lead, excel, and create impact. I look forward to building a world-class institution that prepares the next wave of real estate leaders, not just for Nigeria, but for the world,” he added.

Dr. Osoteku is a distinguished educator and business strategist with over two decades of experience in professional development, corporate training, and education management.