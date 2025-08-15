Emmanuel Abikoye appointed new CEO of BRG

Dr. Emmanuel Abikoye, CEO, Billionaire Realtors Group

Vista Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Dr. Emmanuel Abikoye as the Chief Executive Officer of Billionaire Realtors Group, BRG, Ltd.

According to a statement by the company’s management, in addition to his executive role, Abikoye now serves on the Board of Directors of Vista Holdings, with direct oversight of Homenest Development Ltd— marking another significant step in the group’s ongoing leadership transformation and strategic consolidation.

This appointment follows the formal inauguration of Vista Holdings’ new Board of Directors on July 15, 2025, and the unification of its nine subsidiaries under one cohesive structure.

A seasoned leader, entrepreneur, and real estate expert, Dr. Abikoye brings with him a strong background in building high-performing teams and creating strategic pathways for growth.

His appointment, it is believed, will position BRG Ltd as a powerhouse for real estate education, industry collaboration, and next-generation property marketing across Nigeria and beyond.

“We are proud to welcome Dr. Emmanuel Abikoye as CEO of Billionaire Realtors Group,” said Dr. Tony Kolawole Aspire, Group CEO, Vista Holdings.

“Dr. Abikoye’s experience, clarity of vision, and drive for excellence perfectly align with Vista’s values and future goals. Under his leadership, we are confident that BRG will expand its reach, sharpen its impact, and shape the next wave of real estate professionals and entrepreneurs.”

BRG is a central player in Vista Holdings’ vision for creating a connected, informed, and empowered real estate ecosystem. Through both the BRG Network and BRG Academy, the company offers robust training, networking, and branding opportunities that empower professionals to thrive in a competitive and evolving market.

“It is an honour to lead Billionaire Realtors Group at such a pivotal time in the industry and within Vista Holdings,” said Dr. Abikoye.

I look forward to advancing our mission to build a strong community of realtors, provide industry-leading education, and deliver meaningful value to stakeholders across the board.”

Vista Holdings Limited is a diversified group with subsidiaries across real estate development, education, finance, and cooperative services. With a commitment to innovation, integrity, and impact, Vista is building ecosystems that empower people, grow communities, and shape the future.