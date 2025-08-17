Emir of Zuru dies at 81 in London

By Haruna Aliyu

The Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Sami Goma II, is dead.

The monarch died at a London hospital on Saturday night after a brief illness.

According to Kebbi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abubakar Dustin Mari, in a statement on Saturday, the late Emir of Zuru died at a London hospital after a brief illness.

He said that the late emir was survived by four wives and seven children.” We regret to announce the passing of Emir of Zuru, he was a courageous traditional ruler”.

The state government extends condolences to his immediate family, the Zuru emirate and the entire people of Kebbi state and prays to Allah to give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The Commissioner stated that burial arrangements will be announced soon as the Kebbi Government mourns.