Emir of Ilorin felicitates Ladoja on approval of nomination as Olubadan

Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Ladoja.

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara Traditional Rulers Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has felicitated former Oyo State Gov. Rashidi Ladoja on the approval of his nomination as the new Olubadan of Ibadan.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the emir’s spokesman, Dr Abdulazeez Arowona.

The state Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday approved Ladoja’s nomination as the 44th Olubadan.

“Kings are chosen by Almighty Allah with His divine authority and grace, just like the case of the new Olubadan.

“He had held positions of authority at various levels before Almighty Allah, in His divine mercies, made him the traditional ruler of Ibadan land,” Sulu-Gambari said.

The emir also congratulated Ladoja on behalf of the entire members of the Kwara Traditional Rulers Council.

He urged the Olubadan-in-Council, the people of Ibadan, the Oyo State Traditional Rulers Council, and the Oyo State Government to support and cooperate with Ladoja to make his reign exemplary.

