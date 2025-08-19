Emiko commends Ogbuku’s dedication to development of Niger Delta

Former All Progressives Congress House of Assembly Candidate for Warri South Constituency 1, Prince Stanley Emiko, has commended the dedication of Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, towards the development of Niger Delta region, describing Dr. Ogbuku as a man whose vision for Niger Delta Development Commission, is truly inspiring.

Emiko, in a goodwill message to felicitate Dr. Ogbuku, on the occasion of his birth anniversary Tuesday August 19, described Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, who is the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, as an exceptional leader. He stated:” Happy birthday to you, boss. Chief. (Dr.) Samuel Ogbuku, PhD, the MD/CEO, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.



” I’m honoured to wish you a joyous celebration. Your leadership and vision for NDDC have been truly inspiring.



“Sir, on your special day, I pray for continued wisdom, good health, and success. “Your dedication to the development of Niger Delta region is commendable.



“You are an exceptional leader, and may your birthday be as remarkable as your contributions to the Niger Delta Region.

“Your passion for the Niger Delta’s development is contagious.

“May your life be filled with joy, love, and fulfilment, reflecting the impact you’ve made in the lives of others.



“May this your special day inspire new ideas and energies to drive NDDC’s mission forward.

“Your leadership has been a beacon of hope for the Niger Delta region, and may your legacy continue to inspire generations.

“I wish you continued strength and wisdom to tackle the challenges and opportunities ahead. You’ve made a lasting impact, Sir”.