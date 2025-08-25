ELRA, NCR partner to boost leasing sector, expand access to credit

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Equipment Leasing Registration Authority (ELRA) and the National Collateral Registry (NCR) have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s leasing industry and expanding access to credit through the registration of movable assets.

The collaboration, formalised at a joint meeting of executives and technical experts from both organisations, was announced in Abuja on Saturday in a statement by ELRA’s Head of Media and Corporate Communication, Brookslyn Adebola.

Registrar/CEO of ELRA, Donald Wokoma, noted that Nigeria’s leasing sector has shown resilience, with lease volumes reaching ₦5.1 trillion in 2024 and projected to grow by 20 percent in 2025.

“This initiative is both timely and essential in creating an enabling environment where leased equipment can serve as credible collateral for financing in Nigeria. With sustainable financing, lessors can scale operations and provide SMEs with the tools needed for growth. This aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda on wealth creation and revenue generation,” Wokoma said.

He further urged the NCR to step up sensitisation campaigns and ensure that all lease transactions are registered with ELRA.

On his part, NCR Registrar, Xavier-Itam Okon, reaffirmed the registry’s commitment to strengthening secured transactions and collaborating with banks and other financial institutions. He said ongoing reforms had already boosted investor confidence and attracted foreign capital into Nigeria’s financial system.

“Our goal is to ensure movable assets are fully recognised as bankable collateral. By partnering with ELRA, we are deepening financial inclusion and creating opportunities for entrepreneurs who would otherwise struggle to access credit,” Okon said.

Both institutions pledged to roll out joint action plans under the new partnership to make financing more accessible for lessors, empower SMEs, create jobs, and drive inclusive economic growth across the country.