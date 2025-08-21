Electricity: DisCos’ monthly revenue drops by 4.9% to N182.11bn

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Monthly revenue collected by electricity distribution companies (DisCos) dropped by N9.46 billion or 4.93 percent in June 2025 to N182.11 billion, compared to N191.57 billion recorded in May, latest data from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has shown.

According to the Commercial Performance of Distribution Companies Factsheet for June 2025 released by NERC on Thursday, DisCos billed customers N237.85 billion for energy consumed during the month, with a collection efficiency of 76.57 percent. This represented an improvement from 73.17 percent achieved in May.

The factsheet ranked Eko DisCo (N33.18 billion), Ikeja Electric (N32.66 billion), and Abuja DisCo (N30.11 billion) as the top three revenue collectors, while Yola DisCo (N2.96 billion), Kaduna Electric (N3.62 billion), and Jos DisCo (N5.71 billion) were the lowest.

Commenting on consumer experiences in the sector, the Chairman of the Electricity Consumers Association of Nigeria, James Chijoke, said many customers remain dissatisfied with service delivery.

He noted that the lack of adequate metering continues to generate disputes over billing. “With over half of customers not metered, many are still being placed on estimated billing. We believe this practice should be addressed urgently to ensure fairness to consumers,” Chijoke said.

He urged government and regulators to accelerate metering programs and strengthen consumer protection to improve trust in the electricity market.