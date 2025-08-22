Electricity: DisCos’ monthly revenue drops by 4.9% to N182.11bn

By Obas Esiedesa and Ediri Ejoh

Monthly revenue collected by electricity distribution companies (DisCos) dropped in June to N182.11 billion, 4.93 percent below N191.57 billion recorded in May, latest data from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has indicated.

The figures contained in the ‘Commercial Performance of Distribution Companies Factsheet for June 2025’ released by the Commission on Thursday also shows that collection efficiency in June was 76.57 percent after the DisCos billed customers N237.85 billion for energy consumed during the month. The collection efficiency in May was 73.17 percent.

The factsheet rated Eko DisCo (N33.18 billion), Ikeja Electric (N32.66 billion) and Abuja DisCo (N30.11 billion) as the three best revenue collectors with Yola DisCo (N2.96 billion), Kaduna Electric (N3.62 billion) and Jos DisCo (5.71 billion) as the worst performing utilities.

However, speaking on the consumers’ experience in the sector, Chairman, Electricity Consumers Association of Nigeria, James Chijoke, said services rendered by the DisCos could not justify the revenue they raked.

He stated: “With over half of customers not metered in the sector, most are paying for services they did not receive. ‘‘We have continually stated that customers should not be made to pay for services not measured. The DisCos are responsible for providing customers with meters but they are refusing to do so because they profit from issuing estimated bills.

“Estimated bills means customers will continue to pay high rates for electricity whether there is supply or not. It is an unfair practice that must be urgently stamped out by the government”, he added.