The Anambra Senatorial by-election, held to replace the late senator, has drawn commendations for its credibility, transparency, and peaceful conduct. The exercise, which many feared might be contentious, turned out to be remarkably orderly as voters turned out in good numbers to exercise their franchise without intimidation or violence.

Among the international observers present was Nouvelle Perspective International, a United Nations-accredited organization with a proven track record of monitoring elections around the world. Its National Coordinator, Hon. Ambassador Jim Okolo Chimezie, led a delegation of monitors across several polling areas in Anambra State. The team observed voting procedures, engaged with stakeholders, and reported that the process met international standards for free and fair elections.

Ambassador Okolo, in his assessment, applauded the people of Anambra for their patience and commitment to democracy. He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its professionalism and praised security agencies for ensuring an atmosphere of peace that boosted voter confidence. According to him, the election demonstrated that Nigeria is capable of conducting credible bye-elections that earn public trust and international respect.

Nouvelle Perspective International has in recent years expanded its presence in global electoral observation. The organization monitored the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, democratic exercises in Tunisia and Burundi, the Presidential Election of Senegal last year, the Gabonese Presidential Election earlier this year, and the Chad Presidential Election held in December 2024. In Nigeria, the group has monitored contests such as the Edo State governorship election, consolidating its role as a credible voice in both domestic and international democracy promotion.

Ambassador Okolo, widely regarded as a strong advocate for peace, governance reforms, and youth empowerment, emphasized that the conduct of the Anambra bye-election should serve as an example for other states and future contests. He urged political leaders to embrace the culture of sportsmanship, stressing that democracy thrives only when elections are peaceful, credible, and reflective of the people’s will.

The Anambra by-election is now being hailed as a success story, reinforcing confidence in the electoral system and underscoring Nigeria’s progress towards deepening democratic practices. For many stakeholders, it represents a new standard for credibility and transparency in the country’s electoral journey.