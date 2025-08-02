2027: El-Rufai in Sokoto, rallies grassroots

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO: In a bold political manoeuvre ahead of the 2027 general elections, former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has arrived in Sokoto to spearhead grassroots mobilisation under the opposition coalition led by the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

El-Rufai, a prominent voice in the emerging alliance, is on a mission to galvanise support for what he described as a “patriotic movement to rescue Nigeria from the grip of incompetence and nepotism.”

While in Sokoto, the former governor attended two major events geared toward sensitising citizens and political stakeholders on the coalition’s agenda to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his address to supporters and coalition members, El-Rufai lambasted the APC

led federal government, calling it “a failed, clannish, and visionless administration that has plunged Nigeria into deeper socio-economic misery.”

He declared that the time had come for Nigerians to rise against what he termed “a party of broken promises and elite conspiracy,” warning that any attempt to retain APC in power beyond 2027 would spell greater doom for the nation.

“We cannot continue on this destructive path. The coalition is not just about politics, it is a moral and national obligation to reclaim our country from misrule,” El-Rufai said.

According to him, the coalition is made up of technocrats, progressives, former governors, lawmakers, and civil society actors whose collective resolve is to restore Nigeria’s lost dignity, unity, and prosperity.

“None of us is in this for personal ambition. We are fighting for the soul of Nigeria. We owe it to the people to bring in a new leadership culture defined by merit, justice, and competence,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Senator Abubakar Gada, a leading opposition figure in Sokoto State, praised El-Rufai for taking a bold stand, saying his visit had reinvigorated the grassroots base of the coalition.

Senator Gada described the current political atmosphere as “a decisive moment for Nigerians to reject mediocrity and embrace a new dawn of purposeful leadership.”

He emphasised the coalition’s commitment to fielding credible candidates across all levels in 2027, noting that the era of political recycling and godfatherism must come to an end.

The Sokoto visit marks a significant step in the opposition’s strategy to expand its influence in Northern Nigeria, particularly in states that have traditionally served as APC strongholds.

Observers say El-Rufai’s presence in Sokoto signals an intensifying political realignment that could reshape Nigeria’s electoral landscape in the coming years.