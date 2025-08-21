El-Rufai rebukes ADC Vanguard over fabricated statements

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has cautioned the ADC Vanguard, a support group claiming affiliation with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), against publishing fabricated statements in his name.

In a post shared on his X account on Thursday, El-Rufai stressed that he would publicly reject remarks he never made.

“Dear ADC Vanguard, please stop fabricating statements and attributing them to me. I have my own social media accounts where I can share my views and opinions,” he wrote.

“I am going to disown the statements you created and attributed, not because I necessarily disagree with the message, but because I never made them. That is not the honest way to represent our party or gain traction. Please stop it forthwith.”

The caution came after ADC Vanguard, in a now-deleted post, attributed comments about President Bola Tinubu’s administration to El-Rufai.

The group had quoted him as saying: “Tinubu’s administration is Nigeria’s most corrupt, dishonest government. It has perfected the art of looting with arrogance and lying with confidence. Every sector, from the economy to security, has been tainted by fraud, kickbacks and favouritism.”

Following El-Rufai’s rebuttal, the group retracted the claims and issued an apology.

“Dear Mallam el-Rufai, we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. It was never our intention to misrepresent or attribute statements to you,” ADC Vanguard wrote on X.

“We respect your voice and your platforms as the proper channels for your views.”

The group added that it would rely only on verified and authentic sources for its future communications, while appreciating El-Rufai for addressing the matter directly and respectfully.