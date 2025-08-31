El-Rufai blames Kaduna Govt for ADC meeting attack, vows to present evidence

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has accused the administration of Governor Uba Sani of sponsoring the suspected thugs who invaded an African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition meeting in Kaduna on Saturday.

Speaking on Sunday Politics, a Channels Television programme, El-Rufai dismissed suggestions that he orchestrated the disruption.

“It is very stupid for anyone to think I would invite thugs to invade an event of my party,” he said.

The former governor alleged that police officers on duty provided cover for the attackers.

“The police were there, I don’t know what they are now investigating. They knew what happened, they provided covers for the thugs to do what they did, so thugs were government-sponsored. We know them, we know the police officers that were there,” he stated.

El-Rufai directly blamed the state government for the violence.

“The government of Kaduna State was behind it. I will submit my evidence to the Police Service Commission and the Inspector General of Police, if they care to take action,” he said.

The attack occurred during the inauguration of an opposition transition committee in Kaduna. Hoodlums armed with cutlasses, clubs, and stones reportedly descended on participants, leaving several people injured and damaging vehicles.

The former governor further disclosed that he would file a petition with the Inspector General of Police over the incident.

Vanguard News