Ekiti group urges Gov Oyebanji to deepen development efforts

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

By Nnasom David

ADO-EKITI – The Ekiti Progressives Assembly has called on Governor Biodun Oyebanji to build on recent revenue gains by ensuring that more citizens benefit from improved services and infrastructure.

The group made the call at a press conference in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, addressed by Convener, Mr. Babajide Alofe (Ekiti West LGA), and Secretary, Kehinde Oni Oloke (Oye LGA), with civil society representatives, community leaders, and journalists in attendance.

While acknowledging government’s progress in boosting internally generated revenue (IGR) from ₦650 million to ₦2.3 billion monthly in three years, and from ₦17.03 billion in 2022 to ₦29.82 billion in 2023, the Assembly urged that the gains be translated into sustainable development across sectors.

The group noted that some health and educational facilities, such as centres in Iropora-Ekiti and Igede-Ekiti, are yet to be fully operational, and called for continued efforts to expand access to quality healthcare and education.

On infrastructure, the Assembly observed progress but encouraged further work on key routes like the Ado–Aramoko road, while also stressing the need to support local communities, farmers, and small businesses alongside large-scale projects.

“Ekiti deserves opportunities that empower every citizen,” the group said, while calling on youths, women, civil servants, and the media to actively promote inclusion, transparency, and service delivery.