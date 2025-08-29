Ekiti: ADC expands grassroots structure, stakeholders declare readiness for governance

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ekiti State has once again reaffirmed its unstoppable momentum, growing strength, and deepening grassroots reach through a high-powered stakeholders’ engagement that convened influential political leaders, visionary aspirants, dynamic women mobilisers, and strategic representatives from all the 16 Local Government Areas of Ekiti State.

The strategic meeting, brilliantly coordinated by Prof. Olusola Eleka, former Deputy Governor and the indefatigable State Coordinator of ADC in Ekiti State, marked a historic moment of recomposition and reconfiguration of leadership across all 16 LGAs. This exercise shall be meticulously executed by concerned stakeholders Ward by Ward, Local Government by Local Government, and Senatorial District by Senatorial District, thereby fortifying the party’s grassroots foundation ahead of the next electoral cycle.

In his insightful remarks, Prof. Eleka underscored that ADC’s renewed grassroots agenda remains the ultimate key to rebuilding trust and confidence among the people of Ekiti State.

“The ADC is not only expanding in numbers but also in credibility, influence, and acceptance. Our strategy is rooted in genuine grassroots engagement, unwavering unity among leaders, and issue-driven politics. With the resilient structures we are building across all 16 LGAs, ADC will not just participate in elections , it will emerge as the people’s platform and the authentic alternative for good governance in Ekiti State,” Eleka affirmed.

Adding further weight to the discourse, Otunba Olumuyiwa Babalola, a foremost ADC Governorship aspirant, seasoned diplomat, and international development expert, delivered a powerful charge on the imperative of unity, stressing that the ADC is growing stronger by the day and represents a true movement for transformational change.

“ADC is not just another political party; it is a genuine people-driven movement for change in Ekiti. We are building formidable structures that will challenge the failures of the past, foster inclusiveness, empower women and youth, and deliver governance that reflects the authentic will of the people,” Babalola asserted.

Also speaking, Ambassador Dare Bejide, another dynamic governorship aspirant, projected ADC as the credible third force, a strong political alternative poised to dismantle the status quo and offer Ekiti people a leadership founded on accountability, service, and sustainable development.

The State Chairman of ADC, Hon. Ilesanmi Omolayo, in his remarks, applauded the bold and strategic decision of the Committee to recompose and reconfigure party executives in strict alignment with the guidelines of the National Headquarters. He further reiterated the party’s unshakable resolve to strengthen grassroots structures that guarantee inclusiveness, transparency, and effective mobilisation across the state.

The historic gathering also featured prominent political icons, including Rt. Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan (former Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly), Hon. Afolabi Akanni, Hon. Ilesanmi Ogidi, Chief Kayode Ogunjobi, a governorship aspirant, the State Women Leader, and several other respected leaders, alongside dedicated delegates representing all 16 LGAs.

As the meeting drew to a close, stakeholders unanimously resolved to sustain massive grassroots mobilization, deepen unity among party leaders and aspirants, and reinforce ADC’s position as the credible political alternative in Ekiti State.

With unwavering determination and strategic vision, the ADC stands poised to redefine governance, restore public trust, and deliver a people-focused leadership that will transform Ekiti into a model of progress and inclusiveness. The party’s forward-looking agenda signals a new dawn, and ADC remains resolute in its mission to emerge victorious and lead Ekiti into an era of responsible, transparent, and development-driven governance.