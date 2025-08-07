Ekiti 2026: Yoruba groups adopt Oyebanji for 2nd term

Some pan-Yoruba groups, under the aegis of Alliance for Yoruba Democratic Movements, AYDM, have adopted Governor Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State for a second term.

Ekiti governorship poll will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

They said the governor has been a beacon of hope for Ekiti State, adding that his support for regional integration has been remarkable.

Rising from a stakeholders meeting in Lagos, representatives of the groups, including Adewale Adeoye, Popoola Ajayi, Rasak Arogundade, Wasiu Afolabi, expressed satisfaction with the governor’s performance and said he has made the Yoruba proud.

Adeoye said Oyebanji epitomises the ethos of Omoluabi by building milestones in education, road construction, public health, agriculture and ensuring transparency in governance.

According to them, AYDM adopted the governor to strengthen a uniform political outlook of the people in the South-West region.

He said: “It is in the strategic interest of a people with one history, one culture and one civilisation to have a uniform political aspiration in order to strengthen regional integration and sustainable development.

Adeoye said in arriving at the decision, AYDM had conducted extensive research spanning three weeks on the social, political and economic developments in Ekiti, noting that despite the limited resources available, Oyebanji had not been deterred “from deepening democracy and transforming the state excellently.”

He expressed AYDM’s resolve to work and ensure an overwhelming victory for Oyebanji in the forthcoming governorship election, saying the coalition had instructed all its affiliate members across the South-West to prepare for mass mobilisation for the second term of the governor.

He said: “That as soon as the ban on the 2027 Campaign is lifted, all affiliate members should begin house-to-house, door-to-to campaign to ensure victory for Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji with a percentage never before seen in Ekiti electoral history.

“The AYDM is concerned about future elections bearing in mind that the people cannot continue to be cannon fodders but should take a decisive role in shaping their own future, realising that the next election in the South-West is the Ekiti election.

“And we are impressed by the recurrent and capital projects embarked upon by the governor covering agriculture, tourism, education, wealth creation, road construction, job creation, youth empowerment, infrastructure and human liberty.”