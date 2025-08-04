Ekiti 2026: Oyebanji declares bid for second term

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has formally declared his intention to run for a second term in office, following an overwhelming wave of public endorsement and political support across the state in recent times.

Oyebanji made this declaration on Monday during a meeting with members of the Central Working Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) held at the Party Secretariat in Ado-Ekiti.

The Governor cited the need to consolidate the gains of his first administration and to continue delivering quality governance, as well as the encouragement and overwhelming support he had received across the state, which included traditional rulers, professional bodies, civil servants, artisans, youth groups, market women, drivers unions and political leaders across party lines.

Expressing his appreciation to the party leadership for their trust and confidence in his administration and highlighting his administration’s achievements in less than three years in office, the state’s helmsman maintained that he has fulfilled all his campaign promises to the party leadership and the people of Ekiti.

While emphasising his commitment to the principles of democracy and internal democracy within the party, the governor noted that the APC in Ekiti remains one big family, stressing that there is no division in the party.

He urged Ekiti citizens to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) ahead of the June 2026 governorship election in order to be able to vote and ensure that their voices are heard.

His words, “Let me start by appreciating you; thank you for your support, endurance and for holding the party. On behalf of myself, the Deputy Governor and other political office holders, we are extremely grateful for your prayers and understanding, and I also thank you on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the endorsement.

“Let me also assure you that there is no crisis in the leadership of APC; our topmost leader is former Governor Niyi Adebayo, followed by former Governor Kayode Fayemi. There is no crisis in the leadership.

“I will also use this opportunity to inform you that I have listened to you, and I am formally informing the party that I will run for a second term. So, I plead for your support and prayers, and by His grace I will continue to respect you.” The Governor affirmed.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti, Barrister Sola Elesin, commended Governor Oyebanji for his leadership style and commitment to the growth and development of the state and the party. He described the governor as a unifying figure whose humility, accessibility, and performance in office had endeared him to party members, Ekiti leaders, and the general public.

Also at the meeting were the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye; Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro; Chief of Staff, Niyi Adebayo; and Special Adviser on Political Matters, Chief Jide Awe, among others.