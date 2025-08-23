Ekiti 2026: Aspirant, Fayose cautions against political intimidation

Otunba Fayose

Governorship aspirant in Ekiti State under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otunba Emmanuel Fayose, has expressed concern over his safety, calling on the Federal Government and security agencies to ensure adequate protection as the 2026 elections draw closer.

In a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday by his Media Director, Wasiu Adejumo, Fayose said he had received repeated anonymous calls and messages warning him to withdraw from the race.

“On a daily basis, I receive strange calls and text messages threatening my life and warning me to step down from the 2026 race. I am deeply concerned for my safety and that of my family”, he alleged.

The PDP hopeful warned against political intimidation, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Security Adviser and the Inspector General of Police to take the threats seriously and provide him with protection.

“Democracy should be about free choice and the will of the people, not fear or violence. My commitment is to serve Ekiti people with integrity, but I cannot do so under constant threat to my life. I call on the Presidency, the NSA and the IGP to take these threats seriously and protect me accordingly”, Otunba Fayose stated.

He also referenced his recent Investiture and Dinner program in London, which brought together sons and daughters of Ekiti in the diaspora in support of his ambition, describing the event as proof that his aspiration is people-driven and rooted in unity.

Fayose called on Nigerians and the international community to stand with Ekiti people in defending democracy, fairness, and freedom of choice.