EKEDC’s Rekiat Momoh named among Nigeria’s top best CEOs

Mrs. Rekiat Momoh, Acting CEO of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), has been recognised among Nigeria’s Top 50 Best Performing CEOs at The Business Times CEO Forum & Awards 2025, held at Lagos Oriental Hotel.

The prestigious event, themed “Innovation & Disruption: Leading the Next Wave of Nigeria’s Business Transformation,” celebrated corporate leaders driving Nigeria’s business evolution through strategic innovation and operational excellence.

Since her appointment as EKEDC’s Acting CEO in March 2024, Momoh has earned multiple accolades, including the Energy Times Power Sector CEO of the Year Award and EKEDC’s Best Customer Care recognition at the 14th West Africa Innovation Awards.

Momoh’s leadership has delivered remarkable operational improvements at EKEDC. Under her guidance, Aggregated Technical, Commercial, and Collection (ATC&C) losses dropped dramatically to 10.51% in March 2024 from 30.87% in February, an unprecedented industry achievement typically requiring years to accomplish.

EKEDC achieved 99% collection efficiency in March 2024, billing ₦15.8 billion while collecting ₦15.7 billion. By April 2025, the company reached 100% collection efficiency on ₦38.7 billion, representing a 28.82% increase and establishing EKEDC as Nigeria’s revenue leader among distribution companies.

Her first-year achievements include completing multiple new 11kV and 33kV injection substations, extending reliable electricity access to additional communities while accelerating infrastructure development across EKEDC’s network.

Momoh’s technological initiatives exemplify the forum’s innovation theme. Her implementation of EKEDC’s All-In-One (AIO) customer experience platform, migrated between October 18-21, 2024, revolutionized customer interactions through enhanced transaction capabilities, improved balance checks, and streamlined billing processes.

“These recognitions represent our team’s collective commitment to excellence and our determination to redefine what’s possible in Nigeria’s power sector,” Momoh said. “We view each achievement not as a destination but as momentum for greater impact.”

The Business Times recognition positions Momoh among Nigeria’s most influential business leaders during a critical period requiring innovative leadership to navigate economic challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities.