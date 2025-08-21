Ejiofor urges Soludo to ensure justice for brutalized NYSC member in Anambra

Soludo

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – A social crusader, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq., KSC, has called on Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and relevant authorities to ensure that members of the Agunechemba Security Outfit, code-named Operation Udo-Ga-Achi, who allegedly brutalized Miss Jennifer Edema Elehor, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving in the state, face the full weight of the law.

Ejiofor, in a strongly worded statement titled “NYSC Lady Brutalized – A National Shame We Must Never Normalize”, condemned the incident, stressing that failure to prosecute the perpetrators would embolden other security operatives to act with impunity and violate human rights.

He urged the state government not only to ensure justice but also to support the victim, insisting that compensation alone was insufficient. “Miss Elehor must be given access to comprehensive post-trauma counselling, rehabilitation, and medical attention. No young lady should be left to carry such scars, visible or invisible, alone,” he said.

The Anambra State Police Command had earlier warned against acts of brutality by security operatives, especially local vigilantes. In a press statement, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated that the command would no longer tolerate acts of abuse or excesses from either security personnel or quasi-security outfits in the state.

Ejiofor further called on Governor Soludo to institute routine training and retraining programs for members of the Udo-Ga-Achi security outfit, while ensuring that their operations are not politicized or used as tools of oppression. He also proposed the formation of a consortium of independent advisers to periodically audit and guide the activities of local security groups in the state.

He described the viral video showing Miss Elehor being assaulted as “deeply disturbing,” noting that the incident was not only a personal tragedy but also “a direct affront to the sanctity of the National Youth Service Scheme, a program designed to foster unity, service, and nationhood.”

According to him: “Security is not merely the absence of violence and crime; it is the presence of trust, dignity, and justice. When those tasked with protecting us become agents of humiliation, the very foundation of our society trembles.”

Ejiofor maintained that while he supports the establishment of vigilante groups for community policing, their recruitment, profiling, and training must be thorough, professional, and humane. He stressed that dismissal of erring operatives alone would not amount to justice, insisting that those responsible must be prosecuted.