EFCC to arraign 23 suspected fraudsters arrested near Obasanjo library

EFCC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, will today arraign 23 of the 93 suspected internet fraudsters arrested at a hotel located within the premises of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL, complex in Abeokuta.

The suspects are to appear before Justice D. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, following their arrest during a pool party allegedly organised to celebrate their fraudulent activities.

In a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the EFCC said the accused face charges bordering on impersonation, identity theft, and internet fraud. The remaining suspects will be arraigned in subsequent batches.

According to the Commission, the party was originally planned for two other venues but was moved to the hotel within the OOPL premises in an attempt to evade detection.

“The planners got wind of the Commission’s intelligence and scampered to the OOPL expecting a sort of covering from arrest,” the statement read.

The EFCC emphasised that the operation did not target the former President’s facility, stressing that its focus was solely on the suspects, who have since confessed to involvement in internet-related crimes.Profiling, the Commission noted, revealed that nearly all those arrested were implicated in online fraud.

“The arraignment of the suspects, scheduled in batches, is coming on the heels of their arrest at a pool party where they were celebrating their exploits,” the EFCC said, reaffirming its commitment to bringing offenders to justice.

The anti-graft agency assured the public that investigations are ongoing and that the remaining suspects will face trial in due course.