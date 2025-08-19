EFCC secures conviction of 3 Internet fraudsters arrested at Obasanjo Library complex

By Innocent Anaba

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of three internet fraudsters, who were arrested at a hotel located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL, complex in Abeokuta.

Justice Dehinde Dipeolu, who is sitting as a vacation judge in Federal High Court, Lagos, handed down the judgment, yesterday, after the defendants pleaded guilty to the charge pressed on them.

The defendants, Adewale Adenekan, Oyatokun Qudus, and Adisa Okikiade were arraigned and convicted after pleading guilty to various cybercrime-related offences filed by the EFCC.

Adenekan pleaded guilty to the charge, confirming that N200,000 had already been restituted. EFCC prosecutor, Mr Yobo, tendered an iPhone 14 Pro Max, which was admitted as an exhibit without objection from the defence counsel.

In his judgment, Justice Dipeolu sentenced Adenekan to one month imprisonment, with an option of a N300,000 fine.

Similarly, Qudus, who also pleaded guilty, was convicted and sentenced to one month imprisonment, with an option of a N300,000 fine.

Okikiade, who faced a one-count charge, pleaded guilty and was equally convicted, with an option of a fine.

The charges read in part: “That you, Okikiade, between 2024 to 2025, within the jurisdiction of this court, fraudulently held out yourself on Google as Anthony Krenn, with the intention to gain advantage for yourself, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.

“That you, Ayinde, sometime in August 2025 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this court, fraudulently held yourself as a white woman from the United States of America on your Google account: 19374@gmail, with intent to gain advantage for yourself, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.”

“That you, Qudus, sometime in August 2025 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this court, fraudulently held out yourself on Instagram page @ericmelissa as Eric Melissa, a white female, with intent to gain advantage for yourself, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.”