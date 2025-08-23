EFCC invites CBEX investors for evidence in fraud case

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited Nigerians who fell victim to the fraudulent cryptocurrency platform, Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX), to report at its zonal offices in Ibadan and Lagos to support ongoing investigations.

The invitation was announced in a statement issued on Friday by the commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Oyewale stated, “The EFCC is currently prosecuting three suspects namely Adefowora Olanipekun, Otorudo Avwerosuo, and Ehirim Chukwuebuka over their alleged involvement in the scam.”

According to the anti-graft agency, CBEX lured unsuspecting investors with promises of unrealistic returns, causing significant financial losses to many individuals.

The commission urged victims to come forward, saying, “In view of the foregoing and the need to assist the commission in its ongoing investigation, the EFCC is inviting victims who invested their funds through individuals linked to the CBEX offices in Ibadan and Idimu, Lagos, to report to its Ibadan Zonal Directorate and Lagos Zonal Directorate 2.”