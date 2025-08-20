EFCC grills NAHCON chiefs over 2025 Hajj fund

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA —The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has grilled senior officials of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, over allegations of fraud and mismanagement during the 2025 Hajj operations.

Those questioned include Aliu Abdulrazak, Commissioner of Policy, Personnel and Finance, PPMF, and Aminu Muhammed, Director of Finance and Accounts, DFA.

Sources said the officials were invited to EFCC headquarters on Monday, where they faced hours of interrogation.

The investigation follows allegations of financial misconduct involving more than N50 billion under the leadership of NAHCON Chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Usman.

However, in an interview with Vanguard, yesterday, NAHCON’s Assistant Director of Information and Publication, Fatima Usara, dismissed reports that the officials were detained, clarifying that they were only questioned.

“For NAHCON, every time we return from a Hajj operation, EFCC investigations always follow. In our understanding, EFCC’s role is to ensure things are done properly. Investigation is not an indictment. If anyone is found wanting, action will be taken, but it doesn’t mean anyone is guilty,” Usara explained.

She criticised the media for what she described as an undue fixation on NAHCON.

“EFCC invites people every day, it’s their job. But the media behaves as though it’s only NAHCON officials who get invited all year round,” she said.