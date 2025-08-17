Education should go beyond memorization, says Nzurum

By Vera Opia

Following the challenges confronting children’s education in Africa, Chief Executive Officer of SFi Africa Brands Ltd, Stephen Nzurum, has stressed that learning on the continent must go beyond memorization.

Nzurum also said children should be given the right environment and resources to help them learn how to learn, think critically, and solve problems.

“Education in Africa shouldn’t just be about memorizing facts,” he said. “Children need opportunities to ask questions, experiment, and develop the confidence to solve problems. That is how we prepare them for the future.”

Through SFi Africa’s expanding footprint in retail and e-commerce — including distribution partnerships and integration with Jumia Nigeria — Crayola products such as the Inspiration Art Case, coloring kits, and school-ready packs are becoming more accessible to schools, parents, and children.

According to Nzurum, these tools are not just about play but about shaping young minds.

“When children draw, color, and create, they are not only expressing themselves. They are building resilience, decision-making skills, and the ability to think differently,” he explained. “These are the same skills they will rely on to solve real-world challenges as adults.”

Nzurum, who is also the co-founder of NaijaVibe, Nigeria’s most visited pop culture website, said investing in creativity-driven education will not only benefit children but also expand opportunities in Africa’s education and retail economy.

“We see the opportunity not just in distributing products, but in shaping how children engage with learning itself,” he added. “If we can nurture a generation that knows how to think creatively and solve problems, Africa’s future will be stronger for it.”

By promoting creative education across Nigeria, Ghana, and neighbouring countries, Nzurum said his mission is to ensure that every child has access to tools that don’t just fill their schoolbags, but also shape their minds for innovation and problem-solving.