Education Ministry denounces Smear Campaign against UBEC Executive Secretary

ABUJA- THE Federal Ministry of Education has condemned in very strong terms, what it described as a sponsored smear campaign that is targeted at the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Aisha Garba.

In a statement on Tuesday by the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, he noted that the Ministry’s attention had been drawn to “libellous” media reports circulated by an unknown group operating under the name Education Rights Activists Coalition (ERAC).

Dr Alausa described the attacks as a deliberate attempt by “disgruntled individuals” to derail the ongoing reform agenda in basic education under Garba’s leadership.

The group had accused Garba of administrative misconduct and disregard for the rule of law—claims the Ministry has dismissed as “baseless, misleading, and malicious.”

According to the Ministry, Garba’s tenure has seen major strides in access, equity, and quality of basic education. UBEC has constructed nearly 5,000 classrooms, renovated over 3,000, and established nationwide Early Childhood Care and Development centres.

More than five million textbooks and over 350,000 units of school furniture have also been distributed, just aa he noted that in the area of teacher training, over 147,000 educators have been trained in modern teaching methods, and nearly 978,800 have benefitted from Nigeria’s largest-ever Teacher Professional Development initiative.

A major curriculum overhaul to embed digital literacy and entrepreneurship is also underway in partnership with the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).

The Ministry also noted that reforms introduced under Garba’s leadership have improved the utilisation of the Basic Education Action Plan (BEAP) and the Matching Grant Formula, with ₦78.6 billion accessed by 28 states and the FCT in 2024 alone.

The Minister said, “Aisha Garba is an internationally recognised education expert with over 24 years of experience, including 15 years at the World Bank. She has brought integrity, competence, and global best practices to UBEC,”

According to the statement, Institutional partnerships have also been strengthened with major development partners, including the World Bank, UNICEF, KOICA, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), and the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), adding that over 15,000 community projects have been implemented through the School-Based Management Committee–School Improvement Programme.

The Education Ministry while reaffirming that no financial infractions or breaches have been recorded under Garba’s leadership, and urged the public to disregard what it called “orchestrated falsehoods, said, “We stand firmly with Aisha Garba as she continues her transformational work to deliver quality, safe, and inclusive basic education to Nigerian children,”