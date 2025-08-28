EdoHIC tasks residents on acquisition of NIN for free medical care

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Health Insurance Commission (EdoHIC) has called on residents to ensure they get their National Identity Number (NIN) so that they can access free healthcare under the federal government’s Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) Programme available in primary health centres across the country.

The Director General of the Commission, Augusta Ikpea, made this call at a revalidation sensitisation programme in Oredo and Egor Local Government Areas of the state, where she noted that the BHCPF validation process is not just an administrative process but a critical step to ensure resources are rightly directed and that service reaches those who need them the most.

This, she said, would enable the healthcare system to continue to grow stronger, adding, “by linking with the NIN, we are building a more accountable, transparent, sustainable foundation for healthcare financing in Edo State.

“I will call on residents and citizens of the state to register with the

National Identity Number scheme to enable them to access free health care under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund Programme of the Federal Government across all primary healthcare centres in the country.”

She said that the integration of the NIN system into the BHCPF is designed to strengthen transparency, accountability, and equitable distribution of healthcare benefits.

Ikpea said that the revalidation exercise would cover 43 communities in Edo South, 37 in Edo Central, and 55 in Edo North, guaranteeing fair representation and inclusion across the state.

Also speaking, the Head of Planning, Research and Statistics, Edo Health Insurance Commission, Dr. Omoregbe Owen, commended the involvement of all the stakeholders in the sensitisation meeting to prepare the vulnerable persons for the BHCPF re-enrolment exercise as well NIN validation programme.

He said that with over 300,000 Edo residents already enrolled under various health insurance programmes and more than 122 facilities onboard, the revalidation exercise is expected to expand universal health coverage and further safeguard the health of women, children, and other vulnerable groups

A stakeholder, Chief Osaruyi Ogida, the Ewuogida of Ogida, said that he was going to organise his people to come out when the enrollment begins.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the BHCPF continues to deliver on its mandate of affordable and accessible healthcare, while stressing that community sensitisation will be intensified as the revalidation begins.