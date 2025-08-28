Edo State Sports Commission boss celebrates Okpebholo @ 55

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – The Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission (ESSC), Hon. Desmond Enabulele, has commended Governor Monday Okpebholo for his commitment to sports development in the state.

A statement by Enabulele, as part of activities to mark the governor’s birthday, said he has changed the face of sports in the state since he became the governor of the state

According to him “On behalf of all of us at the Edo State Sports Commission (ESSC), we celebrate our Governor, His Excellency, SEN MONDAY OKPEBHOLO on the occasion of his birthday.

“Sir, your love for the development of sports since you took over as the governor of Edo is unequalled. You have demonstrated support for the Commission.

“The impressive showing of the Edo State contingent to the recently held National Sports Festival, which held just a few months into your administration, and the support you gave within that short underscores the importance you have for sports.

“Sir, sports remain a veritable tool to engage our teeming youths, and your commitment to this is not in doubt.”

He said they in the Commission were ready to give the governor unflinching support in his policies and programmes for sports development in the state