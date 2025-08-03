Edo State, partners celebrate World Breastfeeding Week

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Government, through the Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (EDSPHCDA) has joined the global community in celebrating World Breastfeeding Week, which is observed annually from the 1st to 7th of August.

The event was held at the New Era Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in New Benin with the theme “Prioritize Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems.”

The Executive Secretary, EDSPHCDA, Dr. Coulson Osoikhia who was represented by the Director, Community and Family Health Services EDSPHCDA. Dr. Idemudia Osayomore spoke about the importance of breastfeeding, explaining that breast milk contains essential nutrients that protect a baby’s immune system. He emphasized that babies who are exclusively breastfed are healthier compared to those who are not, and that breastfeeding also reduces the cost of buying formula milk, which, despite being fortified, cannot compare to the benefits of breast milk.

In his opening remarks, the Medical Officer for Health in Oredo, Dr. Ehimwenma Usiosefe, welcomed the mothers, guests, and partners to the event and encouraged them to embrace the health benefits of breastfeeding and support mothers in exclusively breastfeeding their babies.

The Chairman of the Nutrition Society of Nigeria, Edo State Chapter, Mr. James Uwaifo who spoke at the event advised mothers to exclusively breastfeed their babies and avoid letting them sleep for long hours. In his words, “Always breastfeed your baby. Don’t let them sleep for three or four hours without carrying them to breastfeed, ensure to put the baby to breast every two to three hours daily.”

The State Nutrition Officer EDSPHCDA, Mrs. Amenze Phil-Imade encouraged mothers to breastfeed regularly to help their babies develop the skills to suck. She also called on fathers, grandmothers, and grandfathers to support mothers in exclusively breastfeeding. In her words, “Mama, Papa, Daddy baby, abeg, support your daughter, daughter-in-law, wife make them breastfeed baby, no talk say give am water, no need, breast milk don already contain water and nutrients wey the baby need to grow healthy and strong.”

Mothers were educated on the proper techniques of breastfeeding by Mrs. Osaigbovo Florence, the Community Health Officer at New Era PHC who gave an extensive health talk on the importance of breastfeeding. The session was interactive, allowing mothers to ask questions and gain valuable insights.

The event was attended by Mothers, EDSPHCDA staff, Partners like UNICEF, and Representatives from the Oredo Council, among others.