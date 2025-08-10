Edo State Ministry of Health endorses AutoVision Initiative

By Solomon Nwoke

The Edo State Ministry of Health has officially endorsed the AutoVision Initiative, a strategic project designed to enhance eye health, reduce preventable blindness caused by glaucoma, and promote safe driving experiences for road users across Edo State.

The initiative will provide free eye screenings, subsidised glaucoma treatments and medications, and access to smart driving glasses for car buyers through an integrated network of partners.

In an endorsement letter dated July 30, 2025, signed by the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Cyril Adams Oshiomhole, the Ministry expressed strong support for the project and granted full approval for its commencement, including stakeholder engagements, public sensitisation, and phased implementation.

“Following a thorough review of your stated objectives, the Ministry is pleased to extend its endorsement of the AutoVision Initiative. This programme aligns perfectly with our vision to integrate innovation and preventive care into Edo State’s healthcare system,” said Dr. Oshiomhole.

Implemented under the Donor Community Network, the AutoVision Initiative brings together the Maxity Glaucoma Foundation, Senator Monday Okpebholo Foundation, Golfers in Tech, car dealers, eye clinics, and pharmacies to deliver cutting-edge vision care solutions to the public.

The project targets screening 100,000 road users over five years, distributing 100 free smart glasses, and supporting individuals living with glaucoma through affordable medication and treatment. The smart glasses feature advanced blue-cut lens technology, AI-powered functions such as hands-free calling, real-time language translation, smart capture, AI assistance, and direct chat access to eye doctors.